Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $330,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $238.28 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.