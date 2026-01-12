GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after buying an additional 462,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $622.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.85.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $649.00 target price (down previously from $816.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.00.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

