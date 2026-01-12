MGO One Seven LLC Buys 126,694 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,694 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 961,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 32.1%

IEFA opened at $92.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

