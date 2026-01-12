Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $204.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.