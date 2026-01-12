Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after buying an additional 559,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets report gold breaking to new record highs on Fed?related political risk and safe?haven demand, a primary driver for IAU’s rally. Gold Breaks Through $4,600 on Fed Concerns, Haven Boost
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC and market reports show spot gold surged above $4,600/oz on the Powell probe and geopolitical flashpoints, intensifying flows into gold ETFs like IAU. Gold smashes new record of $4,600 as Powell probe and global flashpoints ignite safe-haven rush
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters notes investors are shifting into gold (and defence stocks) after geopolitical worries tied to Greenland comments, reinforcing demand for bullion-backed ETFs. Trump Greenland threat triggers search for shelter beyond gold, defence
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market commentary highlights a safe?haven surge and Fed?cut expectations pushing XAU/USD to new highs, supporting continued inflows into gold ETFs. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe?Haven Surge Lifts XAU Above $4,600 as XAG Eyes $86 Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical notes provide trading levels for active traders — useful for short?term flows but not a direct fundamental change to IAU. Gold market analysis for January 12 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: A small?cap miner’s high?grade sampling in Peru lifted that stock but has little direct impact on IAU; it’s industry?adjacent news. Nativo Resources soars on Bonanza gold update
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
