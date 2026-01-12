Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $436,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,418 shares of company stock worth $7,667,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $218.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.