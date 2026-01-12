iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after buying an additional 516,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,904,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IJH opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

