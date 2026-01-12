Westwood Wealth Management Sells 14,275 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $85.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

