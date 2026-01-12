Vicus Capital Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1,261.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,336 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $48.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

