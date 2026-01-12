Vicus Capital Purchases 10,742 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.98% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $80.31.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

