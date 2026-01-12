Vicus Capital Acquires 10,629 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF $DBEF

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,219,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,147 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 389,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 240,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $49.91 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

