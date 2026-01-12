Vicus Capital Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,273,000.

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

