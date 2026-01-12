Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Purchases 54,927 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. $PFLT

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 281.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 110,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 168.49%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

