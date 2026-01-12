West Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,127,000 after purchasing an additional 891,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,304,000 after purchasing an additional 341,492 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 576,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,691,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,419,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,198,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $254.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $255.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.46.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

