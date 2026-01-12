Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks accounts for about 1.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 383.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILT. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $861.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.