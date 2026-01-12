iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 505.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,728,000 after buying an additional 313,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130,241 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,655,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,640 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,614,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 399,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,232,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

