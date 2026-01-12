iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

HYG opened at $81.00 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.