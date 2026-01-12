Vicus Capital Takes $3.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.34 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

