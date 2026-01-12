Virtuals Protocol Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $121.08 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,748.87 or 1.00332687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,147,369.80923474 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.0602834 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 716 active market(s) with $133,679,761.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

