UPCX Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. UPCX has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $246.81 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UPCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UPCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,748.87 or 1.00332687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 100,444,300.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.50062908 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $233,984.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UPCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UPCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.