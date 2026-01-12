Utrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $568.92 Thousand (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $568.92 thousand worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,748.87 or 1.00332687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

