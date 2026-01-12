Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.96 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,447.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $624.64 or 0.00690611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.00636234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00444303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00013497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,768,376,456 coins and its circulating supply is 48,017,530,486 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.