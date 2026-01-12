Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 18th. This is a 25.0% increase from Wiluna Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Wiluna Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Wiluna Mining

In related news, insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.48. Also, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.48.

About Wiluna Mining

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops gold properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Matilda-Wiluna gold operation located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

