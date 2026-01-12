Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 7,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $98.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

