MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.

MSC Industrial Direct has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.37%.The firm had revenue of $965.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 211,342 shares of company stock worth $17,951,965. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (NYSE: MSM) is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

