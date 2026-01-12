Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEV opened at $10.17 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California personal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities, with a portfolio focus on California debt obligations. Its tax-exempt income objective makes it a specialized option for investors in higher tax brackets seeking steady tax-advantaged distributions.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-service obligations that finance public utilities, transportation, education and healthcare facilities within California.

