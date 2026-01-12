Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2,887.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.45 on Monday. First American Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

