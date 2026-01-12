Nixon Capital LLC Purchases 52,530 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,530 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 4.5% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.