Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,948,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,617,000 after purchasing an additional 763,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,267,000 after purchasing an additional 377,028 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.