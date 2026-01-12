Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,841 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,669,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,089,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 1,889,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,462,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,287,000 after buying an additional 1,316,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,611 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $169.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

