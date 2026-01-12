Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,807,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $67,841,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,847,000 after purchasing an additional 693,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,434,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

SWKS stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

