Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $163.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.80. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $171.94.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $3,990,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.09.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

