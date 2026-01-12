Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 153,508 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,508 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 4.22% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $50,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMIT. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,543,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402,061 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,838,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,702,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 691,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $24.50.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

