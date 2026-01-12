Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

