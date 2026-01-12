24,875 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $245.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.73 and a 12 month high of $248.08.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.