24,875 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Gold Price Performance
Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $245.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.73 and a 12 month high of $248.08.
Royal Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
