Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,820 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $367.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.