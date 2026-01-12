Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,820 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 52.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $367.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics
Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights General Dynamics’ strong history of earnings surprises and says GD has the setup to beat consensus again, supporting upside to near?term price and sentiment. Why General Dynamics (GD) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has nudged up multiple near?term and FY EPS estimates for GD (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY revisions), which reduces downside risk from analyst expectations and can support multiple expansion if results track the upgrades.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum from proposed large increases in U.S. military spending is lifting defense names, benefiting GD as a diversified prime contractor and supplier to the Pentagon. Aerospace, defense stocks surge after Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion military spending budget — but are investors too optimistic?
- Positive Sentiment: GDIT (a General Dynamics business) won a ~$131M USAF task order for network upgrades — a concrete backlog win that supports revenue visibility in the services/IT segment. GDIT wins $131m task order for USAF network upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Outlets and analysts continue to profile GD as a dividend stock and large, diversified defense/corporate-jet manufacturer — a reminder of the company’s income profile and defensive characteristics for long-term investors. Dividend Stock Analysis – General Dynamics
- Negative Sentiment: Political risk: President Trump signed an order to block dividends and buybacks for defense firms until production improves, and his public comments earlier this week triggered volatility across the sector — a direct policy risk to GD’s capital-return profile. Trump signs order to block defense companies from buying back stock until arms production improves
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines and videos show the sector remains sensitive to political rhetoric (calls to cap buybacks/dividends and limit executive pay), which could cap valuation multiples even if revenue and earnings trends remain strong. Trump Takes on Buybacks, Dividends and Executive Pay at U.S. Defense Contractors
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.
Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.
