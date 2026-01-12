Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.790-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.6 million-$705.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.6 million.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.8%

BOOT opened at $195.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

