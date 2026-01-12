Contrasting Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rohm and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rohm -8.78% -0.96% -0.60% Sequans Communications -81.62% -32.69% -16.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rohm and Sequans Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rohm $2.95 billion 2.09 -$330.42 million ($0.72) -21.18 Sequans Communications $36.76 million 1.96 $57.57 million ($8.08) -0.62

Sequans Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rohm. Rohm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rohm and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sequans Communications 1 0 3 1 2.80

Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 115.72%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Rohm.

Volatility & Risk

Rohm has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Rohm on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

