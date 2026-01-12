Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 127,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $1,366,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,152.12. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.0%

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

