Analyzing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93% Boston Omaha -0.21% -0.04% -0.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Boston Omaha”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.23 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.60 Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.63 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boston Omaha 1 0 1 0 2.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.18%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Douglas Elliman on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.