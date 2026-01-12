Premia (PREMIA) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $811.72 thousand and approximately $23.61 thousand worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

