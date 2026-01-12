Meter Governance Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $78.99 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

