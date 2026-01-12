ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $61.70 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. ICON has a market capitalization of $61.70 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,101,604,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,930,733 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

