Tema Etfs LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,147,000 after buying an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,083,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $356,515.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

