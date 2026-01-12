Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 63,274 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 946.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 603.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 136,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

