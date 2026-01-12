Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

