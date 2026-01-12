Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 92,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,378,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $26.29 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $928.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,764.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,452.59. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

