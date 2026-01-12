ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.5833.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $64.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 817,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,508,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 520,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 491,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

