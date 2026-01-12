Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $222.13

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,779.80. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LITE opened at $351.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $402.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 235.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.