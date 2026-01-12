Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Financial Contrast

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Workhorse Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.46 $699.31 million $1.48 13.17 Workhorse Group $10.62 million 1.10 -$101.79 million ($85.96) -0.06

Analyst Recommendations

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aisin Seiki, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aisin Seiki and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki 3.37% 7.47% 3.94% Workhorse Group -606.64% -232.69% -71.18%

Summary

Aisin Seiki beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

